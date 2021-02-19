Chinese Banking and Insurance Supervisory Commission Notice concerning Further Standardizing Commercial Banks’Internet Lending Operations

YBJBF No. (2021)24

All banking supervisory bureaus, all large-scale banks, shareholding-type banks and foreign invested banks:

In order to promote commercial banks to effectively implement the “Provisional Rules for the Management of Commercial Banks’ Online Lending” (hereafter referred to as “Rules”), further standardize Internet lending operations and activities, stimulate the healthy development of the business, with the agreement of the CBIRC, the following notification is made on related matters:

I, Implementing risk control requirements. Commmercial banks shall strengthen their dominant responsibility in risk control, independently conduct Internet lending risk management, and autonomously complete lending risk assessment and risk control steps with an important influence for risk control, they are strictly prohibited from outsourcing crucial steps in management before, during and after loans.

II, Strengthening capital issue proportion management. Where commercial banks jointly issue capital for Internet loans with cooperating bodies, they shall strictly implement interregional capital issue proportion management requirements, the capital issue proportion from the cooperating party for a “single pen loan” [a loan not repayable in installments] may not be lower than 30%.

III, Strengthening management of concentration of cooperating party. Where commercial banks jointly issue capital for Internet loans with cooperating bodies, the balance of that bank’s lending issued with any one cooperating party may not exceed 25% of the net amount of that bank’s first-tier capital.

IV, Implementing aggregate control and quota management. The balance of Internet loans where commercial banks jointly issue capital with cooperating bodies may not exceed 50% of that bank’s total lending balance.

V, Strictly controlling cross-regional operations. Where banks with local legal personality conduct Internet lending activities, they shall serve local customers, they may not conduct Internet lending operations outside of the jurisdiction where they are registered. Those who do not have physical operational branches, who mainly conduct operations online, and furthermore conform to other CBIRC regulations and conditions are exempt.

VI, Article 2 and Article 5 of this Notification take effect from 1 January 2022, operational inventories will be settled naturally, the transition period for other provisions is consistent with the “Rules”. The CBIRC and its assigned bodies will, according to the principles of “one bank one policy, steady transition”, supervise commercial banks in formulating rectification plans for Internet lending operations that do not meet the requirements of this Notice, and in completing rectification within the notification period. Commercial banks meeting conditions are encouraged to meet targets early.

VII, The CBIRD and its assigned bodies may put forward stricter precautionary supervision and management requirements concerning capital issue proportions, concentration of cooperating bodies, Internet lending amounts and quotas on the basis of the operational management, risk levels and operational conduct status of commercial banks under their jurisdiction, and on the basis of the provisions of this Notice.

VIII, Foreign bank branches, trust companies, consumer finance companies or car finance companies conducting Internet lending operations will refer to and implement the requirements of this Notice and the “Rules”, where the CBIRC provides otherwise, those provisions are followed.

CBIRC General Office

19 February 2021

中国银保监会办公厅关于进一步规范商业银行互联网贷款业务的通知

银保监办发〔2021〕24号

各银保监局，各大型银行、股份制银行、外资银行：

为推动商业银行有效实施《商业银行互联网贷款管理暂行办法》（以下简称《办法》），进一步规范互联网贷款业务行为，促进业务健康发展，经银保监会同意，现就有关事项通知如下：

一、落实风险控制要求。商业银行应强化风险控制主体责任，独立开展互联网贷款风险管理，并自主完成对贷款风险评估和风险控制具有重要影响的风控环节，严禁将贷前、贷中、贷后管理的关键环节外包。

二、加强出资比例管理。商业银行与合作机构共同出资发放互联网贷款的，应严格落实出资比例区间管理要求，单笔贷款中合作方出资比例不得低于30%。

三、强化合作机构集中度管理。商业银行与合作机构共同出资发放互联网贷款的，与单一合作方（含其关联方）发放的本行贷款余额不得超过本行一级资本净额的25%。

四、实施总量控制和限额管理。商业银行与全部合作机构共同出资发放的互联网贷款余额不得超过本行全部贷款余额的50%。

五、严控跨地域经营。地方法人银行开展互联网贷款业务的，应服务于当地客户，不得跨注册地辖区开展互联网贷款业务。无实体经营网点、业务主要在线上开展，且符合银保监会其他规定条件的除外。

六、本通知第二条、第五条自2022年1月1日起执行，存量业务自然结清，其他规定过渡期与《办法》一致。银保监会及其派出机构按照“一行一策、平稳过渡”的原则，督促商业银行对不符合本通知要求的互联网贷款业务制定整改计划，在过渡期内整改完毕。鼓励有条件的商业银行提前达标。

七、银保监会及其派出机构可根据辖内商业银行经营管理、风险水平和业务开展情况等，在本通知规定基础上，对出资比例、合作机构集中度、互联网贷款总量限额提出更严格的审慎监管要求。

八、外国银行分行、信托公司、消费金融公司、汽车金融公司开展互联网贷款业务参照执行本通知和《办法》要求，银保监会另有规定的，从其规定。

中国银保监会办公厅

2021年2月19日